COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There was a slight decrease in Ohio’s unemployment rate for the month of May.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced Friday that the number of unemployed workers dropped from 233,000 in April to 226,000 in May. That’s a .1% decrease from 4% to 3.9% for the month.

In the past year, Ohio saw the rate drop from 5.4% in 2021.

Nationally, the unemployment rate was 3.6% for May, which was unchanged from April.