Ohio’s top doctor testifies against Senate bill seeking to limit governor’s power during health crisis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio’s chief medical officer appeared at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday to testify against a bill that would make changes to how health orders are issued.

Senate Bill 22 would allow the General Assembly to rescind orders issued by the governor or the Ohio Department of Health. It would also limit a public health State of Emergency order to 30 days, unless the legislature votes to extend it.

It’s the latest effort by Republican lawmakers to curb some of the governor’s power during the COVID-19 pandemic, where they feel he has overreached his powers.

Medical professionals including Ohio Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff testified against the bill.

“Let’s not take reactive measures that ensure future generations will be ill prepared to protect the health and safety of Ohioans,” he said during his testimony.

“I disagree with your sentiment that this would somehow be completely hamstringing the administration’s efforts of the future administration’s efforts in dealing with any similar issue,” responded Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon), the sponsor of Senate Bill 22.

A companion bill to this legislation, House Bill 90, was introduced in the Ohio House of Representatives this week by State Rep. Scott Wiggam (R-Wayne County).

Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a similar bill in December 2020, saying at the time, “It is not in the best interest of protecting the health and safety of all Ohioans” to limit the ODH’s ability to issue health orders. The legislature failed to reach the necessary three-fifths votes to override the veto.