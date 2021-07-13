Ohio’s tax-free weekend approaches: What you need to know

Ohio News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– This year’s sales tax holiday in Ohio is Aug. 6, Aug. 7 and Aug. 8.

Before you start working on your shopping list, here’s what you need to know about the tax-free weekend:

What items qualify?

  • Clothing priced $75 or less.
  • An item of school supplies priced $20 or less.
  • An item of school instructional material priced $20 or less.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

What items are considered clothing?

Shirts; blouses; sweaters; pants; shorts; skirts; dresses; uniforms; shoes and shoe laces; insoles for shoes; sneakers; sandals; boots; overshoes; slippers; steel-toed shoes; underwear; socks and stockings; hosiery; pantyhose; footlets; coats and jackets; rainwear; gloves and mittens for general use; hats and caps; ear muffs; belts and suspenders; neckties; scarves; aprons; lab coats; athletic supporters; bathing suits and caps; beach capes and coats; costumes; baby receiving blankets; diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers; rubber pants; garters and garter belts; girdles; formal wear; and wedding apparel.

What items are considered school supplies?

Binders; book bags; calculators; cellophane tape; blackboard chalk; compasses; composition books; crayons; erasers; folders; glue, paste, and paste sticks; highlighters; index cards; index card boxes; legal pads; lunch boxes; markers; notebooks; paper; loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper; pencil boxes and other school supply boxes; pencil sharpeners;  pencils; pens; protractors; rulers; scissors; and writing tablets.

Does the $75 apply to the first $75 of an item?

No. If a clothing item is more than $75, sales tax is due for the entire price.

Does the exemption apply to online orders?

Yes, if the item is purchased during the tax-free weekend. Items delivered, but not purchased, on those days are not eligible.

Can a store decide not to participate?

No. Vendors must comply.

More information on the sales tax holiday from the Ohio Department of Taxation here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Updated Morning Forecast: July 13, 2021

Civil right attorney says he was racially profiled by Westerville Police; city investigating incident

Police identify teen girl killed in west Columbus shooting, continue searching for 16-year-old suspect

Pickaway County Sheriff's deputies to start wearing body cameras

"Museums for All" program

Art-centered space coming to Short North

More Local News