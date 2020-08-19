Ohio’s role in Democratic convention crosses party lines

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — The Democratic National Convention continues Wednesday night but already in the first few days, Ohio has played a big role.

The DNC is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped Ohioans from taking the microphone at the convention.

“I filmed from my living room and got a crash course using video equipment that was mailed to my house,” said Kathleen Clyde, a County Commissioner in Portage County.

Clyde spoke as one of the Democratic Party’s rising stars, while another Ohioan who held the spotlight was former Ohio Governor John Kasich.

“I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country. That’s why I’ve chosen to appear at this convention,” said Kasich. “In normal times, something like this probably would never happen.”

Even though Clyde and the former governor have had their share of disagreements, Clyde said she was happy with his comments.

“This presidential election is one where we need to unite, we need to come together and I thought that Governor Kasich’s remarks did a good job of talking about how we want Republicans to cross over,” said Clyde.

One thing that the coronavirus hasn’t changed is the fight for Ohio in a presidential election year. Some have written Ohio off as a red state but Clyde believes Ohio will be in play and that’s why it’s important to give Buckeyes screen time at the convention.

“For me, it’s really about showcasing Ohio and our importance in this presidential election, so goes Ohio so goes the country,” said Clyde.

The DNC will wrap up on Thursday, with the Republican Convention beginning on Monday. Ohio will once again take the spotlight at the end of September when the first presidential debate is held in Cleveland.