COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s new license plat,e dubbed “Sunrise in Ohio,” is garnering a lot of reaction on social media after being revealed by Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine.

When NBC4 asked people what they thought of the new standard plate on Twitter, folks had a lot to say.

“Way too busy. Who can see that detail when it’s actually mounted on a vehicle?” asked Tim McCracken @RickAdamczak.

Way too busy. Who can see that detail when it’s actually mounted on a vehicle? — Tim McCracken (@RickAdamczak) October 21, 2021

When Rick Ricart responded to NBC4 anchor Matt Barnes’ retweet of a picture of the plate, the local car dealer did not hold back with his assessment.

“Are we trying to stop people from moving to Ohio? We already have the corn field reputation and new visitors are surprised when they see an actual city skyline. Should be more forward thinking, IMO,” his reply read.

Are we trying to stop people from moving to Ohio? We already have the corn field reputation and new visitors are surprised when they see an actual city skyline. Should be more forward thinking, IMO. — Rick Ricart 🏍🏎💨 (@RickRicart) October 21, 2021

More than one person noticed a serious problem with the design. Super666player @super666player offered the simple observation, “The plane is backward.”

The plane is backward. — Super666player (@super666player) October 21, 2021

The BMV agreed with this evaluation and the plate design was revised later in the day to correct the orientation of the plane.

A tweet with a picture of the corrected design read, “We are aware that the plane on the new Ohio license plate unveiled this morning was oriented in the wrong direction. We regret this mistake and have fixed the image. This is the correct design that will be reflected on all new plates issued to Ohio drivers.”

We are aware that the plane on the new Ohio license plate unveiled this morning was oriented in the wrong direction. We regret this mistake and have fixed the image. This is the correct design that will be reflected on all new plates issued to Ohio drivers. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HAire7kr9M — Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (@Ohio_BMV) October 21, 2021

Super666player also responded with a reply tweet from Tanya Salyers, who offer her version of the “fixed” plate with the addition of Ohio’s “Hell is Real” billboard along Interstate 71 in Madison County to the cornfield.