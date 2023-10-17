(NBC/WCMH) — Ohio native Jackson Snelling competed once again on Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice,” and at the moment, it looks like it was his last appearance.

The NBC singing competition is entering its Battle Rounds phase, where coaches pit two of their own team members against each other in a duet. Snelling, who made it through the Blind Auditions with a rousing rendition of “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” will be paired with fellow Team Reba teammate Jordan Rainer.

Snelling, who hails from Dayton, had to convince McEntire to take him to the next round. However, in the end, McEntire picked Rainer to move on.

“It’s horrible to see talented people go home,” McEntire said after her decision.

Here is a preview of Tuesday’s episode with coach Reba McEntire from NBC:

The Blind Auditions are complete, and the Battle Rounds begin Tuesday on “The Voice.” That means another new phase for the rookie coach, Reba McEntire.

Reba’s finished her chair turns, coaxing singers onto her team and celebrating with tater tots.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said McEntire. “I totally enjoyed it.”

But now, the work begins for all the coaches starting to guide artists they’ve only just met.

“That’s the hard part,” said McEntire. “You are just getting to know them. So, you’re getting into their personality and their backstory.”

But the rookie coach did get a taste of it as a mentor last spring.

“To have that woman coaching you, there’s no way you don’t walk away better than when you started,” said Team Reba’s Jordan Rainier.

“I do like to get in there and help them out, give them advice and the questions they’re asking are absolutely wonderful,” said McEntire. “When a song touches my heart, if I do my job right, you’re going to feel it when I sing it.”

But beyond performance tips, McEntire offers general advice.

“Live in the moment, have fun and treat people like you want to be treated,” said McEntire. “That means show up on time, be prepared, and be friendly.”

But of course, none of that helps in deciding Battle winners.

“The Voice” airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC4, followed by a new episode of “Found” at 10.