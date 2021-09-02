Ohio’s initial unemployment claims jump to 13,000 in the past week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio saw an increase of initial jobless claims in the past week.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says there were 13,740 initial traditional unemployment claims filed for the week ending Aug. 28, which was 5,558 more than the previous week.

However, according to the ODJFS, Ohioans filed 134,160 continued traditional unemployment claims which was 2,003 fewer than the previous week.

There were 11,442 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims in the state last week, which was

2,313 fewer than the previous week.

The ODJFS says of the11,442 initial PUA claims filed last week, 4,932 have been flagged for potential fraud.

Ohioans filed 203,209 continued PUA claims last week, which was 1,145 fewer than the previous week. The total number of claims filed from August 22 through August 28, 2021, was 362,551.

According to the ODJFS, it has has distributed over $12.5 billion in unemployment compensation

payments to over 1 million Ohioans. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $11 billion in PUA

payments to over 1.2 million residents.