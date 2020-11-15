Ohio’s free book program expanded to the entire state

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The free book library program spearheaded by Ohio’s First Lady is now available to every child in the state.

The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library Program has been expanded to all 88 counties in the state, meaning any child from birth to age 5 who enrolls will receive one free book in the mail every month in an effort to help accelerate their development.

“We are thrilled to have a statewide program now in Ohio, which means every single child in Ohio can receive the benefits of the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library,” said Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine. “Brain science shows a child’s brain is already 80 percent developed by the time he or she turns three years old. Those first three years are so critical to their development.”

In 2019, the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library Program partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to make the program a statewide effort.

Ohio’s lawmakers provided $5 million in funding to match county funds so that the books, which cost $2.10 each, are provided to families at no cost.

According to the governor’s office, there are currently 244,885 children under the age of five who are signed up to the program.