Ohio’s Democratic Party chair stepping down after 6 years

FILE—In this file photo from Oct. 6, 2020, David Pepper, the chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party, speaks at the Hamilton County Board of Elections as people arrive to participate in early voting in Norwood, Ohio. Pepper announced Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 that he is stepping down at the end of the year. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio’s Democratic Party chair is stepping down after six years in which Republicans including Donald Trump dominated statewide elections.

David Pepper, a former Hamilton County commissioner and Cincinnati council member, sent a letter Monday to party officials saying he will resign at year’s end.

He suggested those interested in succeeding him could speak at a Dec. 15 executive committee meeting.

Once considered a bellwether swing state, Ohio has swung to the GOP, which has won the last three elections for governor and nearly all other statewide offices. Trump carried it twice by some 8 percentage points each time.