Ohioans file 1,500 fewer initial jobless claims than previous week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans filed fewer first-time unemployment claims for the week ending August 21.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the filings were 1,502 fewer than the previous week, putting the total at 8,832 initial jobless claim filings.

Ohioans also filed fewer continued unemployment claims; 6,587 fewer than the previous week for a total of 136,163.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were up, however, by 2,642. ODJFS says a total of 13,755 initial PUA claims were filed during the previous week.

Ohioans filed 204,354 continued PUA claims, which was 8,483 fewer than the previous week.

During the past 75 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $12.5 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 1 million Ohioans. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $11 billion in PUA payments to over 1.2 million Ohioans.