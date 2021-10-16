COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This year alone, more than 500 move-over-related crashes have occurred in Ohio, causing at least 21 deaths.

Ohio Department of Transportation workers and state officials are teaming up to remind drivers of Ohio’s Move Over Law.

Ohio’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over and slow down for any stationary vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road, no matter the color of the lights, and extends to law enforcement officers, emergency responders, road construction and maintenance vehicle, utility crews, and tow truck. Fines are doubled for failure to comply with the law.

A recent poll by AAA shows that nearly 25 percent of drivers are unaware of their state’s Move Over laws, and several don’t even realize how dangerous their behavior can be to roadside workers.

Both ODOT and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are working to bring awareness to this issue by reminding drivers to move over, slow down, and pay attention.

Since 2015, ODOT statistics show that 74 percent of move-over crashes in Ohio occurred on straight roads, and more than half happened in broad daylight.

“The fact that these are happening, by and large, on straight stretches of roadway, tells me that drivers aren’t paying attention,” said ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning. “They aren’t doing that part, they never see the roadside workers, the never see the law enforcement officer, or the tow truck driver, or the first responder at a crash scene. They don’t even see it because their attention is somewhere other than the road ahead.”