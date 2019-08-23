Ohio woman with Down Syndrome fulfills dream of becoming mail carrier

WESTWOOD, Ohio (CNN) – A 21-year-old woman with Down Syndrome has dreamed of becoming a mail carrier her entire life.

Now, thanks to an Ohio post office, that wish became a reality.

Ever since Grace Flannery was a little girl, she wanted to be a “mail woman.”

Tuesday, the Postal Service delivered her dream.

Her first day of work was alongside letter carrier, Melissa Tilton, who walked Grace through her workday.

“I love my job. I love my job to begin with, and then when I find out that someone else wants to do it, I’m like ‘Yeah, let’s do it. This will be great,’” Tilton said.

From putting the mail in order to loading up, Grace was ready to hit the streets of Westwood, handing out mail along the way.

The heat did not get in the way of Grace fulfilling her job responsibilities. She helped deliver mail to more than 30 houses, putting a lot of smiles on faces.

Grace said she was excited to meet everyone along the way, wearing a professional uniform including shorts handmade by her grandma, Penny.