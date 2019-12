CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cincinnati woman is facing an assault charge after police say she repeatedly punched someone who wished her a ‘Merry Christmas.’

It happened Wednesday on Gholson Avenue in Cincinnati’s Avondale neighborhood, WLWT reported.

Henrietta Bush, 32, was charged with assault. She was scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday afternoon.

WKRC reported Bush has been charged with assault and menacing in the past.