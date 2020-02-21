Ohio woman accused of calling 911 after parents cut off cellphone

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio woman was arrested for calling 911 when her parents cut off her cellphone service.

The Canton Repository reports that Seloni Khetarpal was arrested Feb. 13 by Massillon police and charged with disrupting police services, a felony.

Jail records show that Khetarpal repeatedly called dispatchers because her parents ended her cellphone service, for which they paid. An officer advised she call emergency services only for emergencies.

Records show she called again two hours later and “was belligerent and stated she believed it to be a legitimate issue.” Records do not list an attorney who could speak for her.

