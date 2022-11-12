ATHENS, Ohio (WTRF) — Season 6 of The College Tour on Amazon Prime Video will feature Ohio University students.

It’s an innovative series from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, that is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Boylan, The College Tour travels the country telling the story of college and university students through their unique perspective of life on campus.

Inspiring and motivating, the show serves as a vehicle to help students across the world to connect with higher education, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future without having to travel anywhere.

“The College Tour is a wonderful opportunity for anyone, anywhere, anytime to be immersed in the Ohio University experience through the stories and experiences of current Bobcats. I am so proud of our students for sharing their own, unique forever OHIO journeys both inside and outside the classroom.” – OHIO President Hugh Sherman

The College Tour highlights each school’s unique culture from academics and sports to club activities and the local community. It gives an in-depth account of students as they work toward success.

“Ohio University offers students an extraordinary experience, and we’re so excited to share that on The College Tour. For students, choosing which college to attend is a monumental decision, and this episode gives prospective students a first-hand look at what makes this school so special.” – Alex Boylan, winner of Season two of The Amazing Race

Streaming on “The College Tour” website, app, and Roku; the episodes are available on Amazon Prime and IMDbTV. Videos of the participating OHIO students are found here.