Ohio University permanently suspends ACT, SAT test requirements for incoming freshmen

FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University has announced it is suspending the requirement of standardized test scores (ACT or SAT) for incoming first-year students on the Athens campus.

According to a release from the university, incoming students can now choose whether standardized test scores should be considered as one of many factors considered during the holistic review of their application.

“Ohio University strives to be a place of access and inclusion, even in our most rigorous and selective admission processes,” said President M. Duane Nellis. “We know that standardized testing sometimes can present access barriers. By making submission of standardized tests optional, I’m pleased that we can remove one more obstacle for students, especially in this moment.”

The new option does not ban the use of scores; applicants still may choose to submit ACT or SAT scores for consideration if they wish, but there is no negative impact for choosing to not submit a standardized test score.

As part of OHIO’s response to COVID-19, a temporary test-optional pathway was previously implemented through Spring 2021 to provide flexibility as the ACT and College Board canceled national and school-based test administration dates.

Based on the recommendations of a task force convened in spring 2020, that test-optional flexibility is now permanent. The Spring 2020 Test-Optional Task Force recommendations were shared with the Ohio University Board of Trustees at their June meeting.