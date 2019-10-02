Ohio University fraternity issued cease and desist order

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio University has issued an immediate cease-and-desist order on all activities for a fraternity accused of engaging in conduct that puts the health and safety of members at risk.

The cease and desist order was issued as the university has launched an investigation into the school’s chapter of ACACIA after officials received reports the fraternity may have violated the Student Code of Conduct.

The order was sent to the chapter’s president, Colin Dedrick, by Taylor Tackett, Ohio University’s assistant dean of students.

A copy of the letter was also sent to the ACACIA national organization.

The chapter is not allowed to meet in any capacity or communicate with group members even on social media and other apps, Tackett wrote in the letter.

“The Office of Community Standards and Student Responsibility (CSSR) has initiated an investigation into these allegations. As such, members of your organization will be required to appear before CSSR or other University staff,” Tackett said. “We expect your and your members’ assistance and cooperation with this investigation. As both your organization and the university share a common goal of student safety, and in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, we ask that members not discuss the topics covered in their meetings with each other.”

The letter asks Dedrick to send the university a full list of the school’s ACACIA membership, including any potential new members or pledges; a full list of anyone who was given a bid but is no longer in the process, the reason they are no longer in the process, and any documentation related to their removal or withdrawal from the process.

“Failure to do so will result in both the organization as a whole and you as an individual being charged with Failure to Comply under the University’s Student Code of Conduct,” Tackett said in the letter.

The chapter was previously issued a cease and desist letter in 2015 after a video with sexually-explicit lyrics was posted on social media, according to multiple media reports.

This is the second cease and desist letter sent to an OU fraternity.

The university ordered Sigma Pi’s Epsilon Chapter to stop all organizational activities after Collin Wiant, of Dublin, Ohio, was found unresponsive at an off-campus apartment.

Sigma Pi was expelled from campus by the university administration after it was found in violation of 10 of the 11 charges.