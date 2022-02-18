KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – The time it takes to get a law degree could be shorter for students in Ohio after two major universities teamed to create a shorter pathway.

Kent State University has established a new partnership with Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law to offer students a pathway to obtaining a bachelor’s degree from Kent State and a law degree from CSU in six years.

It’s called a 3+3 program. After earning credit for three years, students in their fourth year would transfer, upon admission, to CSU’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law for completion of the Juris Doctor degree.

Their bachelor’s degree from KSU would be awarded after the first year of law school is complete. Students then move forward through the final two years of the Juris Doctor program at the law school to complete that degree.

The new program will begin with the 2022 entering class of CSU Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.