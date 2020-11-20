Ohio unemployment rate drops to 5.6% in October

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio unemployment rate in October dropped nearly three percentage points compared to September.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, the state’s unemployment rate was 5.6% in October 2020, down from a revised 8.3% in September.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 30,800 over the month, from a revised 5,191,500 in September to 5,222,300 in October.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in October was 324,000, down from 469,000 in September.

The ODJFS says the number of unemployed has increased by 86,000 in the past 12 months from 238,000. The October unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.1% in October 2019.

The U.S. unemployment rate for October was 6.9%, down from 7.9% in September, and up from 3.6% in October 2019.