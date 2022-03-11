COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of unemployed people in Ohio decreased from December to January.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released the latest unemployment statistics for the state, which show the rate for January was 4.3%, which was down from 4.5% in December.

Ohio saw the number of unemployed workers in January drop to 246,000, from 256,000 in December. The number of unemployed has decreased by 95,000 in the past 12 months from 341,000, according to the ODJFS. The January 2022 unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 6% in January 2021.

The U.S. unemployment rate for January 2022 was 4.0%, up from 3.9% in December 2021, and down from 6.4% in January 2021.