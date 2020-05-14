Ohio unemployment filings climb more than 50,000; 11k less applications than last week

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. – The government reported Thursday that another 5.2 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits, taking the four-week total to 22 million, a staggering figure in a downturn that economists say presents the country with its most severe outlook since the Great Depression of the 1930s. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 50,000 unemployment claims were filed in Ohio during the last week.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, 51,125 more unemployment claims were filed in Ohio for the week ending May 9. That’s 11,000 fewer applications than last week.

ODJFS says over the last eight weeks, they distributed more than $2.4 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 500,000 people.

In the U.S., roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the eight weeks since the coronavirus began forcing millions of companies to close their doors and slash their workforces. That is the equivalent of one in five Americans who had been employed back in February, when the unemployment rate had reached a 50-year low of just 3.5%.

ODJFS is asking individuals to file their claims online at unemployment.ohio.gov.