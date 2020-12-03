Ohio sees more than 27,000 apply for unemployment in the past week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 27,000 Ohioans applied for initial unemployment in the past week.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, in the week ending Nov. 28, 27,750 initial jobless claims were filed in the state. That number is 246,465 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 37 weeks is 1,933,567, which was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Ohioans filed 256,776 continued jobless claims last week, which was 519,526 fewer than the peak earlier this year. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended

benefits, according to the ODJFS.

In addition, 232,259 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week.

Over the last 37 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $7.4 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 855,000 Ohioans. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 95% have been processed, with about 5% pending.

ODJFS alsy says it has issued more than $7.2 billion in PUA payments to more than 710,000 Ohioans.