Ohio trooper accused of misusing database amid split from wife

CLEVELAND (AP) — Prosecutors say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper misused a law enforcement database to look up information about his estranged wife’s acquaintances while on duty.

Brian Bracy, of Elyria, is charged with 12 counts of unauthorized use of property, a fifth-degree felony. He pleaded not guilty this week in Cuyahoga County court.

A message seeking comment was left Friday for his lawyer.

Prosecutors say the 49-year-old Bracy accessed the database a dozen times between December 2017 and September 2018 to search for names, license plates and other information about his wife’s friends after the couple separated.

The patrol says it investigated a tip about Bracy earlier this year and put him on unpaid leave after he was indicted.

Cleveland.com reports Bracy had joined the patrol in 2004.

