Ohio to U.S. Supreme Court: Keep signature rules in place

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio continues to defend its right to impose normal signature requirements on ballot issue campaigns amid the global pandemic. Uncertainty over the question prompted backers to suspend a voting-rights campaign last week.

Minimum wage and marijuana decriminalization issues remain.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost’s attorneys told the U.S. Supreme Court in a filing Monday that a lower court judge who temporarily relaxed Ohio’s signature-gathering rules “rewrote Ohio’s Constitution and Revised Code.”

The state also argues changing the rules now would lead to “last-minute confusion.”

That’s an ironic argument, given some of the delay has been caused by the litigation itself.

