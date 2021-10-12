COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted joined military spouses and the Ohio Department of Veterans Services to celebrate the state becoming a Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zone Tuesday.

The designation, granted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will address unemployment and underemployment for the 20,000 military spouses living in Ohio.

Due to military relocations, military spouses attending Tuesday’s ceremony said finding a job can be difficult due to brief work histories and numerous resume gaps.

Husted gave the keynote address, highlighting the governor’s commitment to military families with the signing of Senate Bill 7, which recognizes certain job licenses for military spouses who transfer to the Buckeye State.

Husted said Ohio becoming a Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zone will only help military families prosper and make the state the most military-friendly in the nation.

“It’s moving around a lot, and we want everybody, no matter where they’ve been assigned in their military stay, to love Ohio more than any state they’ve lived in to make it good for them, for their families, for their children to earn a better quality of life right here in Ohio,”

Ohio becomes the 20th state to earn the designation.

Organizers said the work begins now to hire, train, and advocate for military spouses.