DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Task Force One has been activated to assist with search and rescue efforts in Kentucky following this weekend’s deadly storms.

The task force has activated a Type III Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) team to deploy to Kentucky, although a final destination is not yet known nor is the duration of the team’s stay.

The Type III team includes a full equipment cache, including 45 search specialists as well as canine search teams.

Ohio Task Force One was scheduled to leave Vandalia, Ohio, at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday.

The latest mission comes during a busy year for the task force. In July, the team responded to the Surfside condominium collapse in Florida. Just weeks later, the team responded to aid with recovery from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana in early September.