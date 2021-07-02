Ohio Task Force One to begin work at midnight in Florida condominium collapse

A parked crane sits beside the still standing section of Champlain Towers South, which partially collapsed last Thursday, as rescue efforts on the rubble below were paused out of concern about the stability of the remaining structure, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Scores of residents are still missing one week after the seaside condominium building partially collapsed. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MIAMI, Florida (WCMH) — Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Miami Florida on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. and the crew is now preparing for its first twelve hour shift.

The team and four other FEMA groups are lodging on a FEMA-procured cruise ship, according to a social media post by the task force. This is because space is limited in hotels due to the holiday weekend.

The ship’s staff is providing basic housing and meals for the five teams.

“Our team is well-rested, healthy, and will begin their first operational period on the disaster scene tonight at midnight. OHTF1 has been split into two groups and they will rotate two 12-hour shifts to continuously work at the rescue site,” said Phil Sinewe, PIO for Ohio Task Force in the post.