Ohio Supreme Court to hear arguments on Dayton gunman’s school records

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, pedestrians pass a makeshift memorial for the slain and injured victims of a mass shooting that occurred in the Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio. The Ohio Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in a case filed by news media groups seeking school records of gunman Connor Betts, who gunned down nine people in Dayton before being killed by police. Media groups including The Associated Press argue the records could provide information on whether authorities properly handled warning signs. The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools district says Betts’ records are protected by student privacy laws. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case filed by news media groups seeking school records about the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton last August before being killed by police.

Media groups including The Associated Press argue the records could provide information on whether authorities properly handled warning signs from gunman Connor Betts.

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools district says Betts’ records are protected by student privacy laws.

The Supreme Court hears oral arguments Wednesday.

It took the case after an appeals court ruled in favor of shielding Betts’ high school files.

