COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Supreme Court rejected — for the fourth time — the third set of state legislative maps Thursday, sending the Ohio Redistricting Commission back to the drawing board.

The seven-member commission, which approved “modified” versions of maps in late March that had already been deemed unconstitutional by the court, must reconvene and submit a new set of maps by 9 a.m. on May 6, according to an entry from Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor.

In a 4-3 vote largely split down party lines, the Republican-majority commission rejected map proposals from two independent mapmakers that were called in to mediate the map-drawing process, instead offering their “modified” version.

The Court also denied requests by the League of Women Voters of Ohio, who filed suit against the commission for failing to abide by the court’s orders, that the commission demonstrate why it should not be held in contempt of court.

O’Connor said petitioners who oppose the next set of maps can file an objection three days after the new place is delivered to the court.

Requests to extend the May 6 deadline will not be granted, O’Connor said.