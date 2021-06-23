Ohio Supreme Court: Armed school employees require police training

Ohio News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
concealed-carry-gun-ap-640x480_70851

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that school districts must provide police-level training to employees carrying concealed weapons.

At issue was a policy adopted by Madison Local Schools in Butler County in southwestern Ohio. The district voted to allow armed school employees after a 2016 shooting in which two students were shot and wounded by a 14-year-old boy. A group of parents sued the district in September 2018 to prevent teachers from being armed without extensive training.

The state high court ruled 4-3 Wednesday that armed school employees must undergo an approved basic peace-officer-training program or have 20 years experience as a police officer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss