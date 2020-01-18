Ohio steakhouse owner honors Burrow, will donate proceeds to Athens food pantry

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Restauranteur Jeff Ruby has announced a special dish honoring Joe Burrow while helping out one of the quarterback’s causes.
The Steak Burrow, according to the RubyCulinary Twitter account, is a 16 ounce Blackened Prime Rib with Creole Crawfish Sauce.
The steakhouse will donate $9 from every steak sold to the Athens County Food Pantry, which Burrow championed in his Heisman Trophy speech last month.
The steak is available at the restaurant chain’s Cincinnati location only, located at 700 Walnut Street.