Ohio steakhouse owner honors Burrow, will donate proceeds to Athens food pantry

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Restauranteur Jeff Ruby has announced a special dish honoring Joe Burrow while helping out one of the quarterback’s causes.

The Steak Burrow, according to the RubyCulinary Twitter account, is a 16 ounce Blackened Prime Rib with Creole Crawfish Sauce.

The steakhouse will donate $9 from every steak sold to the Athens County Food Pantry, which Burrow championed in his Heisman Trophy speech last month.

The steak is available at the restaurant chain’s Cincinnati location only, located at 700 Walnut Street.