Ohio Statehouse using lame-duck session to debate controversial bills

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – 2020 isn’t the only thing coming to an end as lawmakers at the Ohio Statehouse are working to put a bow on their lame-duck session.

Lawmakers worked late into the night Thursday, trying to wrap up the business of the last two years.

In true lame-duck fashion, plenty of controversial bills are getting a look during these final days.

Bills that have been passed in the last few days include a ban on executing people with serious mental illness, and a ban on prescribing abortion-inducing medication through telehealth.

Another bill, the controversial “stand your ground,” which removes someone’s duty to retreat when they feel their life is in danger, passed both chambers.

The House is expected to meet one more time, and the Senate has an as-needed session set for next week.

All business at the statehouse must be wrapped by Dec. 31.