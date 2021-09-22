Ohio Statehouse debates critical race theory in schools

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Lawmakers heard hours of testimony Wednesday on two bills that would change the way Ohio educators teach history and society in regard to race.

Hundreds of people submitted testimony on House Bill 322 and House Bill 327, and it was a packed house at the Ohio Statehouse.

Among those testifying were educators who said critical race theory is not being taught in Ohio schools, but that teachers need to be able to teach in an inclusive way.

Lawmakers said they don’t prohibit conversation, but the bills would stop “divisive concepts” including someone feeling guilt for their race.

“Question comes back down to what is the definition of the concepts that we’re talking about and that’s what we’re going to talk about in the committee today and we’ll talk about it in committees to come,” said Rep. Scott Wiggam (R-Wooster).

“This is just another ploy to bring, to separate or divide the state of Ohio,” said Rep. Thomas West, president of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus.

Wiggam, chairperson of the committee, said another hearing on the bills will be held in the future.