BARBERTON, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio state representative has been arrested for the second time in two months.

Rep. Bob Young, representing Ohio’s 32nd district just south of Akron in Summit County, was arrested Monday and charged with violating a protection order, the Summit Country Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon. Jail records show he was taken to Summit County Jail early Tuesday, although the jail declined to say whether he remains in custody.

The first-degree misdemeanor charge comes a month and a half after Young was charged with two counts of domestic violence and one felony charge of disrupting public service communications, although the felony was later dismissed. Young is accused of hitting his wife and throwing her phone into a pool to prevent her from dialing 911, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

After pleading not guilty, he was released on a $5,000 bond and ordered not to contact his wife, according to Barberton Municipal Court records. Court records indicate Young is accused of violating that judicial mandate on Saturday, although it is not clear in what manner. He is due in Barberton Municipal Court in the domestic violence case at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Young previously issued a public statement denying that his actions were criminal, attributing his conduct to stress and “undervaluing Christ.”