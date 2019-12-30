Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper reunites child with lost ‘booboo’

(WCMH) — An Ohio mother is thanking an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper for helping her son find a beloved toy.

Leah Sharkey said her son has to have his ‘booboo’ at all times.

During a recent trip home from Michigan, her son accidentally dropped his ‘booboo’ out the window at 77mph on the Ohio Turnpike.

“Next thing i know hes screaming “mommy my booboo!” i pulled over as soon as i could to check and see if he was anywhere in the backseat and of course he was not! what do i do now?” said Sharkey.

She said she put the car in reverse on the side land to go back a little bit. She got 1/2 mile before a trooper stopped her. The trooper took her number and said he would try to find it and give her a call back.

A half hour later, her son was reuinted with his ‘booboo.’

“THANK YOU SO MUCH TO OFFICER ALEX SCHLOTTAG OF THE OHIO STATE PATROL, you have no idea how much it meant to him and i both, we will never forget this 💕” said Sharkey.