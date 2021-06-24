Ohio specially trained unit put on “Alert” to help search and rescue efforts in Florida

Ohio Task Force 1 was activated to respond to Hurricane Laura after the storm strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane on August 26, 2020. (WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH)— Ohio Task Force 1 (OHTF1) has been placed on an official ”Alert” from FEMA for a possible deployment to the Sunrise, Fl. Champlain Towers collapse.

According to the unit’s Facebook page, the alert means they are taking steps to fully respond to help with search and rescue efforts. The unit is loading equipment to the appropriate vehicles and taking preliminary medical steps to ensure the team meets health standards, including FEMA require COVID-19 protections.

OHTF1 continually maintains equipment and training for the team to be prepared for local, State of Federal responses. Equipment caches are always ready for this final load step. Much of that loading process will take place overnight by a small staff. The rest of the team will make personal preparations for the deployment and wait for any final orders before deployment.