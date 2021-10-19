COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A soldier killed during World War II, whose body laid undiscovered until July 9, 2021, will be buried in New Philadelphia before Thanksgiving.

Army Pvt. Emmet W. Schwartz, 24, of Dover, Ohio, was part of an effort to capture Obermaubach, Germany, near the town of Hürtgen, when he was reported killed in action by an artillery blast on Dec. 27, 1944. His body was unable to be recovered, according to a news release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Schwartz will be buried Nov. 18, 2021, in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Following the end of the war, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) was tasked with investigating and recovering missing American personnel in Europe. They conducted several investigations in the Hürtgen area between 1946 and 1950, but were unable to recover or identify Schwartz’s remains. He was declared non-recoverable in December 1951, the news release said.

While studying unresolved American losses in the Hürtgen area, a DPAA historian determined that one set of unidentified remains, designated X-7173 St. Avold, originally recovered from a foxhole near Obermaubach by the AGRC in 1946, possibly belonged to Schwartz.

The remains, which had been buried in Rhône American Cemetery in Draguignan, France, were disinterred in June 2019 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification, the news release said.

To identify Schwartz’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

Schwartz’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Margraten, Netherlands, along with the others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, the news release concluded.

Schwartz’s personnel profile can be viewed at https://dpaa-mil.sites.crmforce.mil/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000000Ll1eEAC.