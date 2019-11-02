Ohio soldier killed in training honored, remembered at funeral service

CONNEAUT, Ohio — People have gathered together Saturday afternoon to remember and honor a solider from Conneaut who lost his life in a training accident earlier this month.

U.S. Army Sgt. Thomas Cole Walker, 22, and two other soldiers were killed Oct. 20 at Fort Stewart, Georgia, when the armored vehicle they were in plummeted from a bridge and landed upside down in the water.

Walker had served in the Army since 2016.

A funeral service honoring Walker’s life and service is set to begin at 2 p.m. at New Leaf United Methodist Church in Conneaut, Ohio near Cleveland.

Two processions will be held in his honor.

One will take place from the sanctuary to the area where his military service will take place and the other will be the color guard putting the flag-draped coffin into the hearse before it leaves the church.

In lieu of flowers, Walker’s family says contributions may be made to Feed Our Vets, 433 Center St., Ashtabula, OH, 44004, or directly at www.feedourvets.org, please specify “Walker Family Ashtabula County Ohio” in remarks.