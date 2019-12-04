Ohio sheriff’s office looking for sex offender with distinctive tattoo

Marietta, OH (WTRF/WCMH)- The Washington County Sheriff’s office is looking for a convicted sex offender with a pothead tattoo… on his head.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Douglas Perry Christopher.

The office warns not to attempt to apprehend and to call law enforcement immediately.

Christopher has a warrant on failure to provide a change of address charge.

Christopher is a registered Tier III sex offender. He was originally convicted of sexual battery. He is required to register with the sheriff’s office every 90 days.

His last known address was in Belpre, OH.

