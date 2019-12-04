Ohio sheriff’s office looking for sex offender with distinctive tattoo

by: NBC4 Staff, WTRF

Posted: / Updated:

Marietta, OH (WTRF/WCMH)- The Washington County Sheriff’s office is looking for a convicted sex offender with a pothead tattoo… on his head.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Douglas Perry Christopher.

Posted by Washington County Sheriff's Office – Marietta, Ohio on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The office warns not to attempt to apprehend and to call law enforcement immediately.

Christopher has a warrant on failure to provide a change of address charge.

Christopher is a registered Tier III sex offender. He was originally convicted of sexual battery. He is required to register with the sheriff’s office every 90 days.

His last known address was in Belpre, OH.

Other tattoos include:

  • TAT Face – “Pot Head” with pot leaf across forehead & eye brows
  • TAT Fingers, left hand – “LONE”
  • TAT Fingers, right hand – “WOLF”
  • TAT Back – Cross
  • TAT Leg, left – Cards, A, K, Q, J of spades
  • TAT Leg, right – Theater Masks “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
  • TAT Arm, right – ½ sleeve
  • TAT Arm, left – ½ sleeve
  • TAT Neck – Cross w/Crown

