Ohio sheriff looking for owner of dog found starving along road

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the person who abandoned a dog that was found sitting along the side of a road.

According to Sheriff Richard K. Jones, the pit bull/lab mix was sitting along the side of Hamilton Middletown Road in St. Clair Township.

Jones said the dog is severely emaciated and dehydrated. It is currently in the care of a veterinarian.

No chip, tags or collar were located on the dog.

“We ask anyone who may recognize this canine to come forward. We will work diligently to seek who is responsible for this abuse and hold them accountable,” said Sheriff Jones.

Anyone with information as asked to call the Butler County Dog Warden at 513-887-7297×6