COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday with an amendment that would directly impact military members and their families overseas when it comes to the May 3 primary.

The state is required by federal law to mail out ballots to military voters 45 days — March 20 — before the primary date.

The ballot preparation process was disrupted because of the congressional and statehouse redistricting process which is currently facing its third challenge in the Ohio Supreme Court.

There was concern that some county boards of elections couldn’t prepare before the deadline because they were trying to create ballots off congressional and legislative districts that hadn’t been finalized.

Senate Republicans and Democrats all voted yes to changes proposed by Secretary of State Frank LaRose specifically for the 2022 primary election.

The amendment adds 10 days for overseas voters to return their ballots as well as expediting postage.

LaRose said he spoke with the Department of Justice and the Department of Defense about what Ohio can do.

“Entering into an agreement with them is not just symbolic; it means that the people that are the safeguards, the guardians of the UOCAVA (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act) law have said that Ohio is making adequate preparations,” LaRose said.

He added most Ohio counties will be able to meet the federal requirement, saying some counties will find their ballot-creating process simpler.

“Certainly, in those counties where the complexity is minimal — maybe they only have one Statehouse district, one Statehouse Senate district, and the entire county is covered by one Congressional district,” LaRose said. “The complexity in counties like that are such that they should get those ballots out sooner.”

LaRose also commented on what would happen if any of those maps were ruled unconstitutional.

“Here’s what I’ve made clear in my directives to the boards, my public statements, in my letters to the legislature and my court filings, is at this point in the game, if there were to be a map that was invalidated by the court for whatever reason, the contests from that map would not be on the May 3 ballots,” he said.

Jen Miller is the director of the League of Women Voters Ohio, which filed an objection Monday night to the most recent congressional maps.

“We deserve time to make sure that our elections run smoothly and that voters know how to find who their new candidates are once we have new districts, so we call on the General Assembly to push back the primary,” Miller said.

House Bill 188, the bill the amendment is part of, still has to pass the Ohio House of Representatives and be signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. The bill seeks to prohibit insurers from discriminating against organ donors.