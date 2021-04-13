Ohio Senate candidate errs with claim about Kasich donation

FILE—In this file photo from Oct. 6, 2020, Jane Timken, the Chairwoman of the Ohio Republican Party, speaks at the Hamilton County Board of Elections during early voting in Norwood, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jane Timken has erroneously claimed that she never donated to former Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Campaign finance filings show Timken gave Kasich $2,700 in February 2016.

Timken made the inaccurate claim Friday after conservative radio host Bob Frantz called her “a huge Kasich fan.”

Kasich is a sharp critic of former President Donald Trump.

Trump’s endorsement is coveted by GOP Senate contenders.

Spokesperson Mandi Merritt says Timken’s husband made the Kasich donation unbeknown to his wife.

She says the Timkens contributed over $5 million to Trump. That would dwarf the sum contributed to Kasich.