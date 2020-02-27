Ohio Senate calls on Congress to put country on permanent daylight saving time

1  of  111
COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Senate has approved a resolution calling on the U.S. Congress to put the country permanently on daylight saving time.

Resolution sponsor Sen. Kristina Roegner is a Republican from Hudson in northeastern Ohio. She calls the twice-yearly switch between standard and daylight saving time “government-induced biannual jetlag.”

The resolution is one of several bills and resolutions approved by state legislatures calling on Congress to pass its “Sunshine Protection Act of 2019.”

U.S. lawmakers have introduced bills to make the change, and even President Donald Trump has tweeted that he’s in favor of the idea.

