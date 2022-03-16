COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said the United States should send more military hardware to help Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Portman is co-chairperson of the Senate’s Ukraine caucus and, as such, has been very vocal about the Russian invasion.

He was joined by several of his Republican colleagues Wednesday at a press conference after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress.

Portman was in Europe this past weekend on a diplomatic trip, visiting NATO ally Poland, a trip that included a visit to the Ukrainian/Polish border.

He said that while on that trip, he met with dozens of refugees fleeing Ukraine, and witnessed the best and worst of humanity.

“The worst of humanity is the images we saw today when President Zelenskyy showed us the video and we see it on our TVs and online constantly,” Portman said. “But we also saw the best of humanity in refugees helping one another, in refugees with an incredibly traumatic, sad story but also hope and confidence that liberty will win out, but they want our help.”