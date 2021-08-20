Ohio sees unemployment rate increase to 5.4% in July

Ohio News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE — (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s unemployment rate in July was 5.4%, up from 5.2% in June.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the number of workers unemployed in the state for July was 301,000, up from 291,000 in June.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 19,200 over the month, from a revised 5,321,700 in June to 5,340,900 in July 2021, says the ODJFS.

The July unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 9.3% in July 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate for July was 5.4%, down from 5.9% in June, and down from 10.2% in July 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Overnight shooting sends three people to the hospital

Honor Flight returns to the skies

Delta variant infections

Third vaccine dose being offered

Sending help to Haiti

Nursing home vaccine mandate

More Local News