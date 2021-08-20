Ohio sees unemployment rate increase to 5.4% in July

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s unemployment rate in July was 5.4%, up from 5.2% in June.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the number of workers unemployed in the state for July was 301,000, up from 291,000 in June.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 19,200 over the month, from a revised 5,321,700 in June to 5,340,900 in July 2021, says the ODJFS.

The July unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 9.3% in July 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate for July was 5.4%, down from 5.9% in June, and down from 10.2% in July 2020.