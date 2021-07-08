Ohio sees another week of more than 10,000 initial unemployment claims

Ohio News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the second week in a row, Ohio had more than 10,000 initial unemployment claims filed in the state.  

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says there were 10,900 initial traditional unemployment claims in the state for the week ending July 3.  

There was also 173,803 continued traditional unemployment claims filed in the past week, which was 7,313 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 3,943 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims last week, which was 35 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 245,437 continued PUA claims last week, which was 8,493 less than the previous week. The total number of claims filed from June 27 through July 3, 2021, was 434,083.

According to the ODJFS, it has distributed over $12 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 1 million Ohioans during the past 68 weeks. In addition, ODJFS has issued over $10.8 billion in PUA payments to over 1.2 million Ohioans. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Local Olympian inspiring others and making a difference in West Africa

2 critically injured in southeast Columbus shooting

Updated Morning Forecast: July 8, 2021

Person drowns in Canal Winchester

After violent 4th of July, rally urges Columbus to stop the violence

Jazz & Rib Fest BBQ Week

More Local News