Ohio sees another week of more than 10,000 initial unemployment claims

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the second week in a row, Ohio had more than 10,000 initial unemployment claims filed in the state.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says there were 10,900 initial traditional unemployment claims in the state for the week ending July 3.

There was also 173,803 continued traditional unemployment claims filed in the past week, which was 7,313 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 3,943 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims last week, which was 35 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 245,437 continued PUA claims last week, which was 8,493 less than the previous week. The total number of claims filed from June 27 through July 3, 2021, was 434,083.

According to the ODJFS, it has distributed over $12 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 1 million Ohioans during the past 68 weeks. In addition, ODJFS has issued over $10.8 billion in PUA payments to over 1.2 million Ohioans.