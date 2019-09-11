Breaking News
Man sentenced to death for killing his daughter, child’s mother in southeast Columbus

Ohio school changes policy after denying student birthday meal due to negative balance

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio school district that denied a student a birthday lunch due to a negative account balance has announced changes to its lunch policy.

WKYC-TV reports 9-year-old Jefferson Sharpnack’s hot lunch was taken away from him at Green Primary School last week.

Sharpnack’s grandmother Diane Bailey says he was given a cheese sandwich instead.

Green Local Schools Superintendent Jeff Miller posted a response to the incident on social media Monday.

In the post, Miller said all students enrolled in pre-K-12 will receive the standard lunch regardless of their account balance.

He said the school is “sensitive to the financial hardship families incur” due to the cost of school breakfasts and lunches.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools