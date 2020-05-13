Ohio says 318 ballots delivered too late

A bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they are taking extraordinary steps to ensure that voters can cast ballots and polling places are clean. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio elections officials say 318 voters in Butler County won’t have their ballots counted for the April 28 primary because of a U.S. Postal Service delivery delay.

Although the ballots were postmarked by the April 27 deadline, they didn’t get to the Butler County elections board until this week, days after the May 8 deadline to be counted.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose has written to Postal Service headquarters calling for an investigation and steps to make sure the issue doesn’t happen this fall.

A U.S. Postal Service spokesperson said management is looking into the situation and will not be commenting until the investigation is complete.