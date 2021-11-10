COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In Ohio, one in 13 people struggles with addiction, and a new statewide campaign aims to make sure those people get the help and compassion they need.

Many people are misinformed about addiction and mental health, and this new campaign created by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance and Recovery Ohio wants to change that.

The ad depicts a game show where people are wrong about why people become addicted.

“We know that an education campaign alone isn’t going to fix the problem, but education is a key component,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The commercial will begin airing around the state next week and calls on people to challenge how they think about addiction and to take care of their own mental health.

The state is spending nearly $10 million on the public/private initiative with the hope to get community partners and business to raise money.

“Practice empathy, not judgement,” said Nationwide Foundation President Chad Jester. “I’ll say that again: practice empathy, not judgement.” The Foundation is one of the organizations that has contributed toward the project.

The Ohio Opioid Education Alliance and Recovery Ohio said they will be monitoring the impact of the ads and adjust accordingly to ensure Ohioans are getting the message.