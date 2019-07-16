Ohio robbery suspect says ‘money, money, money’ made him do it

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cortland police arrested a man they say robbed Valley View Food Mart at gunpoint.

Clayton Felder, Jr., 20, was arrested on a warrant out of Cuyahoga County.

Police said during an interview at the police department, he confessed to involvement in Monday’s robbery.

A WKBN reporter was there when police led him away in handcuffs. When asked why he did it, Felder smiled and responded, “Money, money, money.”

An employee at Valley View Food Mart said the robber was able to get away with money.

The employee was able to give police a distinct description of the suspect, however.

“He was very skinny, had a gray hoodie, blue jeans, his pants were sagging to his knees. I think he had, like, blue underwear on and a red bandana around his face,” the employee said.